An official Major League Baseball game ball is seen before the start of Game 3 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St.Petersburg, Florida on Oct. 26, 2026. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Major League Baseball finally put a concrete plan on the table this week to fix the game’s biggest problems. The league released a statement on Friday afternoon outlining a proposal that targets fan anger over local blackouts and unfair spending. According to Battery Power, the offer includes a strict 50/50 split of all baseball-related revenue between the teams and the players. This move would also introduce a salary cap and floor to control how much each club can spend on talent.

The league claims these changes will boost player pay while giving fans a fairer product. MLB stated on X that fans have repeatedly told them about two main issues: blackouts and fairness. The proposal aims to solve both by sharing media revenue equally among all clubs. Per Battery Power, the league believes this will reduce the massive revenue gaps that let some teams spend wildly while others struggle to compete.

Blackouts and a New Cap

For Braves fans who have missed games on their local TV, this part of the deal looks like a win. The plan explicitly targets the blackout rules that have kept fans from watching their team play at home. According to the league’s social media post, equal sharing of media revenue is the key to ending these local restrictions. The league also wants a salary floor to ensure every team spends a minimum amount to keep the field competitive.

While the cap might scare some traditionalists who love free spending, the math behind it makes sense for long-term stability. The proposal suggests that total compensation for players would go up under this new system. This creates a scenario where the game becomes more competitive for everyone, not just the teams with the deepest pockets. The league calls it a win for everybody if both sides can agree.

Braves Stars and the Bigger Picture

While the owners and players argue over the future of the league, current stars are getting their due. Chris Sale was named to the 2026 All-MLB First Team on Wednesday night, marking his second time earning the honor. According to MLB.com Braves, Sale secured third place in NL Cy Young Award voting while recording a 2.16 ERA for the season. He also struck out 200 batters, joining Randy Johnson as one of the few left-handers to reach that mark nine times.

The Red Sox also made a move, agreeing to a four-year, $58 million deal with first baseman Jake Bauers. The league says fans want fairness, and the players want a fair share of the money they help generate.