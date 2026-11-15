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Angel Reese is no longer just a dominant force on the court. The Atlanta Dream star has officially stepped into the spotlight of Hollywood, and the team is already cheering her on. On Friday, Reese announced her latest project via her Instagram account, revealing she will appear in a major new series. The Atlanta Dream responded with a simple, four-word comment that says it all: “oh we’re tuned in!!” This reaction shows the franchise supports its players as they build their brands beyond basketball.

Reese’s move comes after a historic season where she set new WNBA records. Her debut Defensive Player of the Year honor came alongside guiding the Dream into the WNBA Finals. The team fell just short in a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Oct. 31. Reese finished that game with seven points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks despite the defeat. She also set new records for rebounds in a single game and for a season. The LSU product now owns the record for the most double-doubles in a single campaign.

A New Role for Trainer Barbie

The new project is a drama and thriller series based on the 2021 bestselling novel by May Cobb. Reese’s character fits a specific vibe she described in her post. “Country chic with a little bit of sexy. 🤠💗 Trainer Barbie has entered the chat! 🏋🏽‍♀️Catch me in Season 2 of #TheHuntingWives, premiering November 26th! 🎬 @thehuntingwives @netflix,” she wrote, according to ChiCitySports. The show is set to premiere on November 26, giving fans a specific date to mark on their calendars. It is a bold step for a player who just finished a grueling season.

Rest and Rebuild for the Offseason

Reese is using this time to rest and recuperate after the intense schedule. Previously, she stated she would end her podcast yet encouraged subscribers to follow her YouTube channel. To update followers on her activities, she intends to publish additional vlogs during the upcoming offseason. While she focuses on her acting debut, the Dream are looking ahead. With Reese serving a crucial function for the squad, Atlanta approaches the 2027 campaign more eager for a title. “The Hunting Wives” first came out on July 21, 2025, and now Reese joins the cast for the second season.