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The Atlanta Hawks sit at 7-5 this season, a record that falls short of what fans expected in 2026-27. While the team has shown flashes of potential, they need more consistent scoring and better defense to climb the standings. A recent loss to the Chicago Bulls highlighted these gaps, as the Bulls managed to secure a 125-117 victory despite starting the year at 1-9. The game was decided in overtime, where Norman Powell led Chicago with 33 points to seal the win for the visitors. This performance shows that the Hawks can beat bad teams but still struggle against high-level scoring threats.

Norman Powell proved his value again on Friday night, scoring 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field. He added five rebounds, two assists, and four three-pointers while helping his team pull away with a crucial and-1 play late in the extra period. Powell is a 33-year-old guard who has averaged 19.3 points per game this season. His ability to hit shots and create space makes him a prime target for Atlanta. According to Yahoo Sports, he is shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from deep, numbers that fit the modern game. He is also a career 39.4 percent shooter from three-point range, which suggests his current slump is temporary.

Fixing the Frontcourt Depth

While Powell solves the scoring issue, the Hawks need a new big man to protect the rim. Jalen Smith offers a unique skill set that fits Atlanta perfectly. He is a floor-spacing five who can hit 36.7 percent of his threes this year. Beyond being a shooter, Smith is a stout rim protector capable of defending some wings on the perimeter. This versatility is rare for a player of his size. The Bulls started the season poorly at 1-9, which means they might be willing to listen to offers for key players like Smith and Powell. Adding Smith would give the Hawks a reliable option who can stretch the defense while guarding multiple positions.

Chicago has to deal with injuries, as Caleb Wilson (hand) will be out for at least four weeks. Now that Wilson is sidelined, Powell must help shoulder the scoring burden for the Bulls. Signaling heavy reliance on Powell, Coach Tiago Splitter confirmed that the player will face no minutes restriction during Friday’s game. The situation creates a buying opportunity for Atlanta, providing the leverage needed to pursue two impact players.

The Trade Logic

Bringing in both Powell and Smith would address the specific holes in the Hawks’ roster without breaking the bank. Powell provides the half-court scoring that the team lacks in tight games. Smith adds the defensive presence and spacing that modern offenses need. The Bulls are looking to reset after a 1-9 start, and trading these veterans could help them get younger. According to NBC Sports, Powell had 33 points in the Bulls’ 125-117 victory over the Hawks on Friday. That game showed exactly what the Hawks are missing: a player who can take over a game when it matters most.

The Hawks have the assets to make this happen. They have a future first-round pick that can be used as part of a package. Powell’s true shooting percentage of 57.7 percent shows he is efficient, even if his three-point percentage looks low right now. Smith’s ability to hit 36.7 percent of his threes makes him a valuable spacing option for a team that needs to clear the paint. The Bulls need to get back on track, and moving these players could be the start of a rebuild. For Atlanta, this is a chance to add two proven contributors who can help them meet their expectations for the 2026-27 season.