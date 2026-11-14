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On Thursday, an announcement confirmed that free agent reliever Evan Phillips and the Atlanta Braves finalized a three-year deal worth $35 million. The three-year deal brings the veteran right-hander back to the organization where he first pitched in 2018. The move adds a proven closer to a bullpen that already ranks among the best in baseball.

Phillips spent the last few seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he posted a 3.46 ERA in 31 games last year. He struck out 33 batters over just 26 innings while going 3-2 on the season, according to ESPN. His results became even more effective late in the season, marked by a 1.46 ERA across his last 14 outings. He also made five postseason appearances without yielding a single run to the opposition.

Health and Past Performance

Recovery from injury is a major story for Phillips after he suffered a rotator cuff issue in March 2025. He returned a month later but eventually needed Tommy John surgery in May 2025. Before his injury, he had been dominant for the Dodgers from 2022 to 2024 with a 2.21 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. In those three years, he accumulated 44 saves while fanning 206 hitters over 179 innings pitched.

The financial commitment shows the team values his track record despite the recent surgery. Phillips previously signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Dodgers last season. Now, the Braves are paying a much higher price to secure his services for three years. This contract reflects his status as a key piece for the team’s pitching strategy.

A Return to Georgia

Phillips began his major league career with the Braves in 2018 before moving to other teams. Over nine MLB seasons, he holds a 19-14 record with 47 saves and a 3.37 ERA. He has pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, and Dodgers in addition to Atlanta. His experience in high-pressure situations makes him a valuable addition to the roster. The Braves now have a reliable arm to close out games in the late innings.

This signing addresses a specific need for the team as they look to maintain their competitive edge. The bullpen was already strong, but adding Phillips gives them another layer of security. Fans can expect to see him on the mound frequently in the upcoming season. His ability to get outs quickly will be tested against tough lineups in the National League.

The Numbers Behind the Deal

The contract totals $35 million over three years. The Braves are betting on his ability to return to his pre-injury form. The team did not release further details on the contract structure at this time.

Phillips brings a wealth of experience that few other relievers can match in the current free agent market. His strikeout rate and low ERA numbers from his peak years are impressive. The Braves are looking to replicate that success in Atlanta. This move signals a clear intent to win now rather than wait for the future.