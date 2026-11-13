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The Atlanta Braves just wrote another check for relief pitching, and they did not blink. Evan Phillips is coming to town after the team paid a premium price to secure his arm. The signing of Evan Phillips shocks no one who has watched the front office spend big on late-inning arms in recent years. According to Battery Power, the signing came out of nowhere, arriving as a bolt from the blue for fans who expected rotation help instead.

Atlanta needed a fix because Raisel Iglesias is still a free agent with no guarantee of a return. The club cannot rely on hope when it comes to closing games. They need proven arms that can handle the pressure of the eighth and ninth innings. Battery Power notes that if Iglesias does return, it will likely be on a one-year deal, leaving the team to add even more talent to the mix. The team must build a bullpen that can dominate late in games.

Health Concerns Fade Fast

Everyone asked if Phillips could stay on the mound after missing most of 2025 and 2026 with injuries. The answer is yes, and the numbers prove his stuff is back to elite levels. With a 97 mph fastball in 2026, he ranked in the 85th percentile for velocity among all pitchers. Battery Power reports he also posted a 31.1 percent strikeout rate while keeping his walk rate down to just 5.7 percent.

His secondary pitches show the same dominance that made him a star before his Tommy John surgery. His sweeper sat at 86 mph, three miles per hour above the average for right-handers. The cutter hit 93 mph, also three miles above average, while his sinker reached 97 mph. These are not just good numbers; they are the marks of a pitcher who can shut down opposing lineups.

A Bullpen Built for 2027

Braves fans should feel good about the shape of the bullpen heading into the 2027 season. Dylan Lee and Robert Suarez already anchor the high-leverage spots, and now Phillips joins that group. The team might still bring back Iglesias to form a one-two punch, but the depth is already there.

Relievers are volatile and injuries happen, but the talent level is undeniable. The front office is not playing it safe with a cheap option; they are buying the best available talent on the market. This approach mirrors the aggressive spending that has defined the franchise’s recent success. The Braves are set to field a dangerous bullpen if the arms stay healthy.