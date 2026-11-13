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The Atlanta Hawks travel to Chicago after a Monday loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Atlanta committed 20 turnovers in that game, a number that simply cannot happen if the team wants to beat a slumping opponent. Five of those mistakes came in the third quarter alone, and five more followed in the fourth when the Hawks were within two possessions of the league’s top team. Coach Quin Snyder laid out the problem clearly after the game. “I know it’s hard to win when you have those lapses and you’re trying to overcome mistakes,” he said.

Dyson Daniels Changes the Defensive Vibe

While the ball handling needs work, the defensive intensity is finally shifting. Dyson Daniels collected four steals in the loss to the Lakers and is now averaging three per game this early season. That is one steal per game better than he managed a year ago. Daniels knows exactly what he is doing differently. “I just think I’m being more aggressive on the defensive end,” Daniels said. He explained his mindset shift by noting, “I feel like last year I went a little bit more passive. This year, I’m trying to be more aggressive on the ball, picking up, trying to turn people, trying to create turnovers and stuff like that.”

Bulls Missing Their Top Rookie

Rookie Caleb Wilson fractured his right hand and will miss four to six weeks of action. He was averaging 18.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game before the injury. He logged 30.8 minutes per night, drawing the attention of head coach Tiago Splitter. “We’ve got to be smart with him, of course,” Splitter said. He added, “He’s playing a lot of minutes. Those minutes are important to his development, but we’ve also got to be smart with his body being young.” Without Wilson, the Bulls’ offense is less effective, and their defense is still shaky, giving Atlanta a chance if they stay disciplined.

This Friday’s game marks the return of NBA Cup group stage action. To establish an eight-team elimination bracket in December, the tournament proceeds on specific nights until Nov. 27. In East Group C, Atlanta holds a 1-0 record whereas Chicago stands at 0-1. Qualification for the knockout rounds goes to the three group winners plus one wild card from each conference.