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The Atlanta Hawks are sitting pretty at 7-5, but that record might be a bit of a mirage. Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers ended their four-game winning streak, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference. The team has had a solid start, yet the gap between looking good and being a real contender is wide. Sports Illustrated notes that the Hawks have played more games than any other league team so far, indicating a brutal schedule.

Staying in the upper echelon of the East currently requires winning against bad teams. With a combined 2-20 record, the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks rank as two of the worst NBA teams. If the Hawks drop games against these bottom-tier squads, they will fall fast. To keep pace, Atlanta must take care of business against the worst of the bunch.

Dyson Daniels Is The Only True Star

While the offense can be shaky, Dyson Daniels is doing something special on both ends of the floor. Although Jalen Johnson receives more hype, he is arguably Atlanta’s most impactful player right now. Daniels just posted 10 points, eight rebounds, and six assists against the Lakers, along with four steals. For the whole season, he holds a team-best plus-58 rating when he is on the court. He is the Hawks’ best defender, and without him, the mediocre defense would be much worse.

As the team prepares to face Chicago, he demonstrates high-level play as one of the NBA’s most underrated impact players. Julius Okongwu has posted 16 or more points in each of his last three outings and recorded nine rebounds in four of his last five contests. He has a plus-38 rating in his minutes.

Lu Dort And The Backup Center Problem

Not everyone is playing well, and Lu Dort is the biggest concern for the coaching staff. It has not been a great season for him in Atlanta, and the loss to the Lakers showed why. Dort scored only four points and shot 1-for-6 from three against the Lakers. He is a minus-38 in his minutes, the lowest on the entire team. When he does not shoot well, his defense is not good enough to justify the heavy minutes he is getting.

The center position is another headache. Jock Landale returned from injury but played only 14 minutes against the Lakers and finished with five points. It was a questionable move to play him over rookie Zuby Ejiofor, who only played 3:52. Landale was not exceptional in his time, and the backup minutes remain a puzzle for Quin Snyder. According to reports, the Hawks rank 16th in points allowed per 100 possessions, marking them as a middle-of-the-pack defense. If they lose to Chicago or Milwaukee, it will be because they could not stop the other team’s offense.

Friday night will see the Hawks resume play on the road against the Chicago Bulls.