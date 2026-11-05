Falcons Eye Cheap Help With Kayshon Boutte Trade Talk

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons sit at 3-5 after a brutal shutout loss to Tampa Bay, but they are not out of the NFC South race yet. That reality has sparked a fresh trade idea that could bring wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to the city. ESPN analyst Seth Walder identified the Houston Texans receiver as the affordable help Atlanta needs before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Boutte arrived in Houston from New England back in August, yet his time there has been rough. He has caught just 15 passes for 194 yards with no touchdowns in seven games this season. His numbers were much better with the Patriots last year, when he posted 33 catches for 551 yards and six scores. Now the Texans have added Marvin Harrison Jr. and fallen to a 2-5 record, which might make them willing to listen to offers.

A Second Move for Boutte

Walder sees a clear path for this deal to happen despite the recent history. In his Nov. 4 trade deadline preview, he highlighted the unique situation surrounding the 24-year-old receiver. “This would be the second time Boutte has been traded this season, after the Patriots dealt him to Houston in August,” Walder wrote, according to Heavy.com.

On Aug. 24, New England received safety Jaylen Reed plus a 2028 seventh-round pick so the Texans could acquire Boutte. Following Jayden Higgins’ season-ending knee injury, Houston needed depth, and the arrival of Harrison Jr. changed its roster needs. “But that was before the Texans traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. (and before the Texans got out to a 2-5 start),” Walder added. With a new star at the position, Boutte might be expendable for a struggling Houston team.

Why Atlanta Makes Sense

The Falcons have invested in receivers like Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus this offseason, but the production behind Drake London has been uneven. With 39 catches totaling 624 yards, London tops the roster, but the depth chart misses a dependable second choice.

Walder believes Atlanta’s spot in the division makes this affordable addition worth the risk. “The Falcons are 3-5 but not out of the race in the NFC South, so adding a cheap player who could help is not out of the question, and Boutte is exactly that,” Walder wrote. The receiver is in the final year of his rookie contract, which carries a 2026 cap charge of about $3.7 million, so the Falcons face minimal financial risk.

This trade remains a recommendation from Walder rather than a confirmed report that talks have started. The Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 8, and they need to decide if they can improve their offense before the deadline.