Braves Can Land Seager And deGrom In Rangers Blockbuster

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The Atlanta Braves have a clear path to fix their shortstop and rotation needs, but it requires a bold move. A trade with the Texas Rangers could bring back Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom to handle both spots. According to The Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant, the Rangers are actively looking for partners to move these two stars.

Two Stars, One Big Price Tag

Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom are signed to massive contracts that are hard to ignore. Seager has a 10-year, $325 million deal running through 2031. A $20 million club option for 2028 exists alongside the $37 million deGrom is owed in 2027. Neither player had their best year last season, but both have proven they can dominate. deGrom was an All-Star in 2025 and made over 30 starts in back-to-back seasons. Seager had elbow surgery after the season, which likely hurt his play. Since 2022, his OPS dropped below .850 for the first time after hitting .227 last year. The Braves know the risk, but the upside is huge if these players return to form.

Rangers Want to Reset the Payroll

Texas needs to clear space to stay competitive without spending more money. According to reports, Chris Young, the Rangers president of baseball operations, stated the budget stays the same while aiming for more competitiveness next season. Young mentioned the roster will change as the front office assesses trade interest. The Rangers do not need to add big-league talent from Atlanta to make this work. Freeing up cash would let them spend on the open market instead. If the Braves can take on the salary without giving up top prospects, it solves two problems at once. The Rangers get to shed payroll while the Braves get two superstars.

Why the Risk is Worth It

Atlanta has the financial muscle to handle these contracts without breaking the bank. The team rolled out a mix of players at shortstop last year, with Mauricio Dubón stepping in when needed. Dubón was great, but he is a free agent and likely a utility player, not a star. Adding Seager gives the lineup a true anchor. deGrom offers a chance for a No. 2 starter who can eat innings and strike out hitters. The deal makes sense for both sides if the terms are right. Should the Rangers accept eating some money to acquire better prospects, the Braves ought to jump on it.