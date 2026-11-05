Falcons GM Cunningham Refuses To Trade Draft Picks Despite 3-5 Record

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The Atlanta Falcons will not trade away their future draft picks before the upcoming deadline, even with a 3-5 record. This stance blocks the usual big moves teams make when they think they can win now. New general manager Ian Cunningham hates the idea of having too few picks, a problem that plagued the team in the past. That the franchise would never again possess so few draft selections was a vow he clearly made.

Cunningham wants to build the team through the draft rather than spending cash or assets to patch holes. According to Yahoo Sports, the plan is to avoid giving up valuable future assets unless the offer is a total no-brainer. This approach means the Falcons are unlikely to be active in the market despite their losing record. Their long-term stability remains intact, yet they still believe a NFC South victory is possible without compromise.

The Cost of Past Mistakes

A tough lesson struck Atlanta when only five draft picks were available to the team in 2026. That shortage limited their ability to fill the roster with young, cost-controlled talent. The front office sees the draft as the primary engine for success, not the trade deadline. Per Yahoo Sports, Cunningham will not gamble away picks unless the return is undeniable. This caution might frustrate fans who want immediate help, but it protects the team from repeating history.

The NFC South is wide open, which gives the Falcons a reason to stay the course. With no divisional opponent holding a winning record at this moment, the playoff race remains very much alive. The team has a ton of talent on the roster already. They just need those players to perform well enough together to reach the postseason without new additions.

Small Moves or No Moves

If the Falcons do make a move, it will likely be a small one or involve a player on an expiring contract. The team could consider trading safety Jessie Bates, who fits the profile of a rental player. Selling him might bring in a late pick or a small asset without costing the team their core draft capital. More likely, the team will simply chase the division title with the guys they already have in the building.

The deadline falls on Tuesday, Nov. 10, giving the front office very little time to act. Any team hoping to improve via trade must finalize deals by then. The Falcons have until then to decide if they want to buy or sell, but their draft strategy limits their options. They may simply have to rely on their current roster to get through the rest of the season.

Defensive struggles add pressure to this decision. Following a hamstring injury sustained during the recent 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, edge rusher Samson Ebukam was placed on injured reserve. He recorded 2.5 sacks and 11 tackles before going down. With Ebukam out for at least four games, the defense needs to find a way to generate pressure without adding a new star via trade.

Drake Jackson signed back to the practice squad to help fill the gap left by Ebukam. This move shows the team is looking internally for solutions rather than spending outside. On Sunday, Nov. 8, the Falcons will journey to Madrid for a match against the Cincinnati Bengals. They will need to win that game to keep their division hopes alive, but they will do it without trading their future.