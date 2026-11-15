Xbox turns 25 today. Microsoft walked into a console market owned by Sony and Nintendo on November 15, 2001, with a big black box, a giant controller, and a shooter called Halo: Combat Evolved. A quarter century later, Xbox has given us online console gaming as we know it, the subscription model the industry still argues about, and some of the biggest deals in entertainment history, along with a few of its biggest stumbles.

Quick Facts

Original launch: November 15, 2001, in North America, at $299.99

November 15, 2001, in North America, at $299.99 Consoles: Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Xbox Live launch: November 15, 2002

November 15, 2002 Game Pass launch: June 1, 2017, at $9.99 a month

June 1, 2017, at $9.99 a month Biggest acquisitions: ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion (2021) and Activision Blizzard for about $69 billion (2023)

ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion (2021) and Activision Blizzard for about $69 billion (2023) Leadership: Asha Sharma, CEO of Xbox since February 2026, succeeding Phil Spencer

Asha Sharma, CEO of Xbox since February 2026, succeeding Phil Spencer Anniversary console: Xbox Series X25, $899.99, launched November 13, 2026

The Gamble That Started It All

Bill Gates announced the Xbox at the Game Developers Conference on March 10, 2000, and Microsoft bought Halo developer Bungie that summer, per The National. The console launched in North America on November 15, 2001, at $299.99, and sold about 1.5 million units there in roughly six weeks.

Halo: Combat Evolved became the reason to own one, passing 1 million copies in the US and Canada by April 2002. The original Xbox finished with about 24 million units sold worldwide, ahead of the GameCube but far behind the PlayStation 2. For a first try, that was enough to earn Microsoft a permanent seat at the table.

Xbox Live Changed Console Gaming

The bigger legacy of the first Xbox might be Xbox Live, which launched in North America on November 15, 2002, exactly one year after the console. It sold 150,000 starter kits in its first week and passed 1 million members by July 2004, per The National. Later that year, Halo 2 turned online console multiplayer into something everyone wanted, and voice chat, friends lists, and matchmaking became the template every platform followed.

The Xbox 360: A Peak With A Red Ring

The Xbox 360 launched in the US on November 22, 2005, a full year ahead of the PS3. It shipped 75 million consoles by December 2012, per Digital Trends, and its run brought Gears of War, Halo 3, Xbox Live Arcade, and Achievements into the mainstream.

It also brought the Red Ring of Death. In July 2007, Microsoft extended the warranty on consoles showing three flashing red lights to three years, and booked a $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion charge to cover it. The motion-sensing Kinect, revealed as Project Natal at E3 2009, gave the 360 a second wind with a new, more casual audience.

The Xbox One Stumble And The Spencer Rebuild

The Xbox One reveal in May 2013 is still one of the most famous misfires in gaming. The $499 console came with Kinect bundled in, and its planned online check-ins and used-game restrictions drew enough backlash that Microsoft reversed them before launch, per Digital Trends. The console launched on November 22, 2013, but it trailed the PS4 for the whole generation.

Phil Spencer took over Xbox in 2014 and spent the next decade rebuilding goodwill. His era leaned into backward compatibility, the more powerful Xbox One X, and a pivot from selling boxes to building a service.

Game Pass And The Buying Spree

Game Pass launched on June 1, 2017, at $10 a month for more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, per Fortune. It grew into the center of Xbox’s strategy, and Game Pass Ultimate now costs $22.99 a month for more than 500 games and day-one releases, per BGR.

To fill it, Microsoft went shopping. It closed its $7.5 billion purchase of ZeniMax Media, the parent of Bethesda, in March 2021, and completed its Activision Blizzard acquisition on October 13, 2023, for about $69 billion, bringing Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush under the Xbox banner. In between, the Xbox Series X and Series S launched on November 10, 2020, at $499 and $299.

A Messy 25th Year

The anniversary year has been the most turbulent in the brand’s history. Asha Sharma took over as CEO of Xbox in February 2026, succeeding Spencer, and her first months brought studio closures, layoffs, and a partial reversal on exclusivity, with Gears of War: E-Day staying exclusive to Xbox consoles, as covered in our look at Xbox at 25 under new leadership.

At the same time, Halo arrived on PlayStation with Halo: Campaign Evolved in July, and the series is staying there from now on. The reset also saw Ninja Theory’s closure and Double Fine and Compulsion Games going independent, two moves that would have been hard to picture a few years ago.

How Xbox Is Celebrating 25 Years

The Xbox Series X25, a translucent green Limited Edition inspired by the original console, launched on November 13 for $899.99, with a matching special edition controller sold separately. Microsoft also added 21 more original Xbox games to Backward Compatibility on PC on November 12, including The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and TimeSplitters 2, for 25 in total.

Today, Game Pass Essential adds Banjo-Kazooie, Banjo-Tooie, Perfect Dark, Viva Piñata, Gears of War: Judgment, and more. At its FanFest closing event in Seattle on November 12, Xbox launched Xbox Playback, a personal history of your first game, total playtime, and most-played titles, and confirmed that Firefight is coming to Halo: Campaign Evolved in a free Winter Update.

What 25 Years Of Xbox Adds Up To

Xbox never won a console generation on sales, but it changed how everyone else plays. Online multiplayer on consoles, Achievements, backward compatibility, and subscription libraries all became industry standards on its watch. The next 25 years look less certain than the last, with the brand now pulled between its own hardware and a multiplatform future. Where did your Xbox story start?