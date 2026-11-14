In recent years, there have been some complaints that SEGA and RGG Studios’ flagship series, “Like a Dragon,” has gotten a little stale. Games like “Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii” and especially “Yakuza Kiwami 3” were seen as lesser efforts in the series compared to genre-defining entries like “Infinite Wealth” and “Lost Judgment.”

Well, it turns out there’s a reason for that, since a new generation of RGG developers have long been hard at work on a stand-alone prequel to the saga that aims to look at the series from a totally new angle. The game is called “Stranger than Heaven,” and it’s aiming to tell an epic story across fifty years, beginning in 1915 and spanning five different time periods. Oh, and it’s a musical, too.

I had the opportunity to go hands-on with the game at a press event in New York City. The video is embedded above.The extended demo spanned three of the game’s five settings and lasted for over three hours. The event was hosted by game director Mikinobu Abe and actor Yu Shirota, who plays the lead character, Makoto Daito. Shirota is mixed-race (Spanish and Japanese), just like Daito, which plays a huge part in the story. Daito begins the story in the United States, where a brush with the wrong side of the law forces him to flee the country for his ancestral homeland, Japan. He hopes that things will be different there. But with his striking blue eyes, he doesn’t quite fit in there, either.

My demo had some story content, but the real meat-and-potatoes was the combat, which is a completely different beast from the studio’s prior games. Simply put, your “Like a Dragon” skills will not help you here. It’s a whole new system. Your left and right hands are controlled by the left and right shoulder buttons, respectively, and “Yakuza’s” classic Heat moves have been replaced by instant takedowns that are less bombastic, but no less brutal. The idea of ‘left and right’ play a key role in combat, since you have to lean in a specific direction while dodging. No free invincibility frames here.

Watch the video above to learn more about my time with “Stranger Than Heaven,” from Snoop Dogg’s role to the budding romance between Daito and a restaurant hostess, as well as the game’s marquee side-activity, ‘Showbiz.’ You know how every “Yakuza” game has a massive minigame that could honestly be the focus of a whole game unto itself? Showbiz is that for “Stranger than Heaven.” Seriously, if you’re into old-timey Jazz music or just music in general, you’re going to have a lot of fun picking songs, choosing musicians, and even assigning them instruments, to say nothing of customizing stage effects and buying billboards across the sandbox world to promote your shows.

“Stranger Than Heaven” releases January 15, 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.