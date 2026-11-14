Wordle is a web-based word puzzle game that was created by Josh Wardle in 2021. After surging in popularity, it was acquired by The New York Times. The game’s objective is simple: guess a hidden five-letter English word within six attempts.

How To Play

Go to the official Wordle website, then start by typing any valid five-letter word.

The game will then give feedback based on which letters appear in the word, and where. The letter will change colors to give players clues: 🟩 Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. 🟨 Yellow : The letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. ⬜ Empty or Gray : The letter is not in the word at all.

Using these clues, you can refine your guesses with each turn, up to six attempts. You win if you guess the word within those six tries, and the game reveals the word if you don’t.

A new word is added every day at midnight in your local time zone, and there is only one puzzle per day for all players worldwide, adding a social element to the game.

Wordle Tips

Choosing Your Opening Word: The main strategy in Wordle is to make use of opening words that contain the most commonly used letters in the English language. Some examples of these are: CRANE , SLATE , AUDIO , EARTH , SOARE , ARISE.

The main strategy in Wordle is to make use of opening words that contain the most commonly used letters in the English language. Some examples of these are: , , , , , Use Information Efficiently: Once you know which letters are green or yellow, avoid wasting guesses on words that ignore those clues, while still trying to incorporate as many new letters as possible.

Once you know which letters are green or yellow, avoid wasting guesses on words that ignore those clues, while still trying to incorporate as many new letters as possible. Mind Duplicate Letters : Wordle answers sometimes use the same letter twice (e.g., SHEEP , BLOOM ), so don’t rule out repeats too quickly just because you’ve tried the letter once.

: Wordle answers sometimes use the same letter twice (e.g., , ), so don’t rule out repeats too quickly just because you’ve tried the letter once. Balance Risk & Certainty: If you’re down to your last 2 guesses, avoid wild guesses and instead opt for words that fit all known rules. The first two or three guesses can be wild to try to eliminate as many unused letters as possible.

Hints For Today’s Puzzle

This word can be a noun or a verb.

The word can refer to a sarcastic or mocking attitude, or act of making such a remark.

How Many Of Each Kind Of Letter?

This word has one vowel and four consonants.

Are There Any Repeated Letters?

There are no repeated letters in today’s word.

What’s The First Letter Of Today’s Word?

Today’s word starts with the letter S.

The Wordle Answer Today

Don’t worry if you didn’t manage to guess today’s puzzle; there’s always next time! In case you haven’t gotten enough of your Wordle fix for the day, you can play the past puzzles on the official Wordle archive.

Be warned of the spoiler! Beyond this point is the answer to today’s puzzle, and this is your last chance to solve it before we reveal the answer!

SNARK

Stay tuned here at GameDaily for daily hints and answers for Wordle!