NBA 2K272KTV Episode 10 is the special 500th episode, and every answer pays 500 VC instead of the usual 250 VC. It also gives you Ruby Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning Coach cards, and all 12 answers are below.

Quick Facts

Episode 10 premiered: November 13, 2026

November 13, 2026 Season: Season 13 of 2KTV, in NBA 2K27

Season 13 of 2KTV, in NBA 2K27 Special event: The 500th episode of 2KTV

The 500th episode of 2KTV Where to watch: The 2KTV tab on the main menu, or the MyCAREER pause menu

The 2KTV tab on the main menu, or the MyCAREER pause menu Questions: Embedded in the episode and cannot be skipped

Embedded in the episode and cannot be skipped VC per correct answer: 500 VC in this episode, double the usual 250 VC

500 VC in this episode, double the usual 250 VC Rewards: Ruby Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning Coach cards

Ruby Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning Coach cards Tracker: Every answer lives on the Season 13 tracker

NBA 2K27 Season 13 2KTV Episode 10 Answers (November 13, 2026)

Who was our first guest on NBA 2KTV?

A: Kevin Durant How many active NBA players have more than 500 Double-Doubles?

A: 5 Pat Riley reached 500 NBA Coaching Wins in 1990 with the _.

A: Lakers Who was the first player to make 500 3-Points in the NBA Playoffs?

A: Stephen Curry Which team recently won the 2026 WNBA Championship?

A: Valkyries When did we air our first episode of NBA 2KTV?

A: NBA 2K15 What day of the week do new episodes typically drop?

A: Friday Vote for your top play of the week!

A: Any Who would you want as your coach for your MyTEAM?

A: Any 500 Rec wins in NBA 2K27 unlocks this level of medal.

A: Gold Which of these is not a workout at the Gatorade Training Facility?

A: Shoulder Press Who is your running mate in MyCAREER?

A: Trace Miller

Shaq And The 2K Community Celebrate 500 Episodes

The anniversary episode opens with a video message from Shaquille O’Neal, who says he has been hanging with the show for 11 years, has made seven appearances, and jokes that he still has not been made the host. From there it looks back at the show’s run since NBA 2K15, with congratulations from Ronnie 2K, LG2K, and a long list of players and creators who have appeared over the years.

Several guests share their favorite 2KTV memories, from first appearances to the Top Plays segment, and the closing message thanks the NBA 2K27 community and promises 500 more episodes.

Top Plays, Shoe Cards, And Workout Warrior

Philadelphia 76ers public address announcer Matt Cord is back with the Top Plays of the Week, this time two game-winning clips, and asks viewers to send in clips with their gamer tag and the #2KTV hashtag in high definition. The episode also includes a gameplay tip on shoe cards: Bronze shoes can add one Takeover, while Diamond shoes can add Takeovers for all five disciplines.

The Workout Warrior segment explains how to earn permanent boosts to MyPlayer:

The Workout Warrior badge is earned at the Gatorade Training Facility, and each completed workout of four exercises earns +2 to your stamina.

Earn three or more stars on all four workouts for an extra turbo meter for the week.

Once you complete all 12 unique workouts, the rewards become permanent on all your new and existing MyPlayer saves.

Testing your reaction time in the new tennis ball toss earns discounts on Gatorade products.

More 2KTV Answers

That covers all 12 questions for Episode 10. Missed the last one? The Episode 9 answers are up, and everything else stays on the Season 13 tracker, which gets updated as each new episode airs. Who is your pick for a MyTEAM coach?