Riot Games is expanding Riftbound‘s ban list with ten new additions announced on November 13. The changes follow the game’s first European Regional Championship and target several established competitive decks. Riven decks are taking the biggest hit, but Kennen and Kai’Sa are also losing key cards. Here’s the complete list of bans and why Riot decided to make these changes.

Riftbound November Ban List

The November 13 update adds eight cards and two Battlefields to Riftbound‘s existing ban list.

Cards:

Riven, Broken Blade

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Stellacorn Herder

Nocturne, Horrifying

Rhasa the Sunderer

Brynhir Thundersong

Dazzling Aurora

Baited Hook

Battlefields:

Emperor’s Dais

Star Spring

Riot Games swung the ban hammer quite liberally in the November ban list by removing a total of ten cards. The bans heavily targeted Riven, who’s been dominating the Radiance metagame since her release. She was heavily played during the European Championship, taking up 43% of the registered decks. Additionally, Riven was heavily featured in the tournament’s top 16 and boasted around a 60% win rate versus high-level competition.

Riven will be losing three cards and two battlefields after the bans take effect. First, she’s losing Riven, Broken Blade, the deck’s chosen champion. This champion unit is one of the most powerful released in the game’s history because of its versatility. The 4 cost champion is an amazing guaranteed turn two play for Riven decks.

Riven, Broken Blade Riot Games

Riven, Broken Blade enters as a 5 might unit after buffing itself if you control a battlefield on turn two. She can spend her buff to perform hit and run tactics or punish holds by stunning a unit. On top of this incredible versatility, it doesn’t cost any power either so playing it doesn’t deramp the Riven player. As a result, Riven, Broken Blade had to be banned for its dominance.

Zhonya’s Hourglass Riot Games

Zhonya’s Hourglass is another card that got hit by the ban hammer. It’s a powerful gear that can protect a Calm deck’s strongest units from almost any removal. Additionally, it can be hidden, allowing it to dodge most gear removal until its effect is needed. This card formed a powerful combination with Astral Heron. It protected the bird while netting Heron decks free spells during opponent’s turns when played from hidden.

Stellacorn Herder Riot Games

The last staple of Riven decks that was banned is Stellacorn Herder. This unit lets Calm decks draw a card whenever it moves. In Riven decks, it can immediately replace itself when played on a battlefield. Riot Games stated that Stellacorn covers the weaknesses of Calm decks too well. As a result, they’re banning the card to both weaken Riven decks and protect the game’s long-term health.

Besides the three cards above, two battlefields are getting banned because of how well Riven decks use them.

Emperor’s Dais and Star Spring Riot Games

Both of these battlefields synergized with Riven incredibly well. They allowed Riven decks to forego the risk of conquering by protecting their units. Because of this unhealthy play pattern, these battlefields were banned.

Aside from Riven, other Legends being hit by Riftbound‘s November ban list update are Kennen and Kai’Sa.

Kennen has been a top deck in Riftbound since his release in Vendetta. Even after the Stacked Deck ban, the Legend continued to dominate the meta. There are two cards associated with Kennen that are getting banned.

Nocturne, Horrifying Riot Games

Riot acknowledged that Nocturne is an exciting card but said it would design it differently today. Its ability to provide a free early-game play when revealed creates problems, especially as more cards that let players look at the top of their decks enter the game. Kennen decks can sometimes hit two or three Nocturnes early, creating an unhealthy and frustrating experience for opponents. The resulting cost reduction makes this pattern particularly difficult to deal with.

Rhasa the Sunderer

Rhasa is a powerful payoff for filling the Trash, something Kennen decks can do very effectively. Riot said it would design the card differently today, given what it now knows about the game. The growing number of cards that fill the Trash could make this problem worse over time. Rhasa is particularly problematic because it is a large unit that can be repeatedly brought back through recursion without costing any Energy.

Kai’Sa is the third Legend that will have a card used in their decks banned. Unlike Riven and Kennen, there’s only one card used in Kai’Sa decks that got hit with the ban hammer.

Brynhir Thundersong

Brynhir has a unique and powerful effect that lets players move into Battlefields without worrying about opponents interrupting their turn. However, the same ability can create a frustrating experience when Brynhir prevents an opponent from playing cards during their own turn.

Riot identified three reasons why Brynhir poses a problem for Riftbound‘s long-term health. First, playing it during an opponent’s Beginning phase can effectively deny them an entire turn, something Riot would not design the card to allow today. Second, the complicated ways to trigger Brynhir during this phase can be frustrating to play against. Finally, combining Brynhir with offensive blink effects like Temporal Breach creates a powerful removal tool that helps Kai’Sa decks deal with one of their biggest weaknesses: enormous units.

Finally, the last two bans are cards that aren’t tied to a specific Legend. However, they’re powerful enough to create their own archetype and are used in Legends with their domains.

Dazzling Aurora

Dazzling Aurora has been one of Riftbound‘s biggest competitive threats for a long time. Decks that don’t use it need a specific strategy to deal with it, or risk falling behind. Riot acknowledged that powerful plays like using Aurora to bring out an Elder Dragon made for exciting moments during the game’s first year. However, the card’s impact on the competitive environment has become a long-term concern.

As more large game-ending units enter the game, Aurora’s ability to repeatedly fetch them for free could become even more problematic. It also pushes energy-ramping decks toward the same strategy, particularly in the Body domain, where Aurora has become a dominant option for winning best-of-three matches. Riot considers ramp strategies and powerful units healthy for Riftbound, but believes Dazzling Aurora combines too many potentially problematic effects into a single card.

Baited Hook

Baited Hook isn’t a card that currently sees much (competitive) play right now, but these bans may create space for it to take over. Similar to Dazzling Aurora, it does something fundamentally dangerous: cheating out free units of high cost, with limited search alongside it. That’s because it checks Might, not Energy cost, and if we were to make the card today, we would not have done that.

Looking ahead to early next year, after playtesting we’ve found that cards we are releasing in upcoming sets, including in Legacy, will have a high risk of being problematic when paired with Baited Hook. With the World Showcase in January, we’re banning Baited Hook now rather than take the risk that the metagame for that event and for other events early next year are unhealthy in such a way that may require an emergency ban.

The November ban list will take effect on November 23, 2026.