Worlds 2026: Gen.G Sweep LYON, Advance to Semifinals

Gen.G and LYON faced off in the second quarterfinal match of the League of LegendsWorlds 2026 Knockouts. The LCK favorites entered the series looking to continue their dominant run through the tournament. Meanwhile, LYON hoped to secure the upset and get revenge for their loss during the Swiss Stage. Here’s a breakdown of how the series unfolded.

The first game saw LYON get the early lead after winning a dragon fight. Gen.G then regained control after picking off LYON players who were out of position. They then proceeded to overwhelm LYON with their superior objective control to take the win.

Next, the second game saw Gen.G taking the early lead after their bot lane won their lane. Afterwards, they started snowballing after their bot lane continued to dominate. The LCK champions didn’t give LYON any room to breathe until they secured the series’ match point.

In the third game, Gen.G got off to another hot start by winning the top lane matchup. It looked like they would snowball again to complete the series. However, LYON winning a skirmish near Gen.G’s raptors gave them some momentum back. After Gen.G won a crucial late game fight and secured the baron buff, they completed their sweep of LYON.

Gen.G’s sweeping victory over LYON means that they’ll be advancing to the Worlds 2026 semifinals. Their next opponent will be Invictus Gaming, who defeated Top Esports. The next quarterfinals match will be Dplus Kia versus Bilibili Gaming.