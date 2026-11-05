NYT Strands Hints And Daily Guide For Puzzle #978 — November 06, 2026: Tips, Theme Clues, And Spangram Help

Strands is a web-based word-finding game that was created by The New York Times in 2024. The game features a six-by-eight grid of letters and, unlike other word find puzzles, words can be formed and bent in any direction. The goal of the game is to find all the words using all the letters in the grid.

How To Play

Go to the official Strands website, then start by looking for the words with the specified theme.

Tap or drag across the letters to pick out a word from the grid.

Find 3 words not on the list to request a hint. The game will then highlight a group of letters the player must rearrange to form 1 word.

Find the Spangram! This is one word or phrase from every Strands list that spans from one end of the grid to another.

A new word find is added every day at midnight in your local time zone, and there is only one puzzle per day for all players worldwide, adding a social element to the game.

Strands Tips

Take note of the day’s theme. This might describe the list of words, their shared definition, similarities, descriptions, or a shared category they all fall under. The hint of the day can also be a reference to popular culture, so hints shouldn’t always be taken literally.

Remember that the Spangram always spans from one end to another. This doesn’t have to be opposing ends, just 2 different ones. The Spangram can also be a phrase made of several words, so it can sometimes be hard to find the Spangram first.



Hints For Today’s Word Find “Autumn walk in the woods”

Today’s words are all words that refer to natural things found in wooded areas, particularly in the fall.

Today’s Spangram is a two-word phrase that refers to the ground level of a woodland.

Strands Map

Here’s the full picture of where each word on the grid can be found. We didn’t include the complete order of connections, so you can still figure the words out for yourself!

The Strands Word List for Today

Don’t worry if you didn’t manage to guess today’s puzzle; there’s always next time! In case you haven’t gotten enough of your Strands fix for the day, you can play the past puzzles on the official Strands archive.

Be warned of the spoiler! Beyond this point is the answer to today’s puzzle, and this is your last chance to solve it before we reveal the answer!

The list of words for today’s Strands word find:

BRANCH

TWIG

ACORN

HUSK

MOSS

PINECONE

LEAVES

SPANGRAM: FOREST FLOOR

Stay tuned here at GameDaily for daily hints and answers for Strands!