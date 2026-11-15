Gambrills has a nice mix of retail jobs right now, from entry-level to leadership. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: Gambrills, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers wrap up their trip on a high note. You’ll keep the parking lot safe and tidy, bring in carts, chat with customers, and offer extra help (especially in bad weather). Wegmans highlights competitive pay, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and scholarships for eligible employees.

Employer: MINISO USA

Location: Gambrills, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Step into a key leadership role at a fun, fast-paced retail brand. You’ll support the Store Manager, lead shift leads and associates, drive sales and membership sign-ups, handle scheduling and inventory, and keep the store looking sharp. Great fit if you have 1+ year of retail management experience and strong people skills.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.