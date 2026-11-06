👔 Gambrills MD Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Gambrills has a few solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you like owning results and leading teams.

Below are several executive & management jobs you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Easy Ice

Easy Ice Location: Gambrills, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole branch operation for a growing national ice machine subscription company. You’ll own the P&L, lead hiring and coaching, oversee distribution and customer service, and keep the team trained, safe, and ready. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holiday pay, and fitness reimbursement.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Gambrills, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,500 – $107,500 per year

Lead a high-volume Wonder location that runs multiple restaurant brands from one shared kitchen. You’ll own the local P&L, manage a blended team of employees and partners, drive KPIs, and handle everything from staffing to vendor relationships. Role includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA match, life insurance, stock, and employee discount.

(Also listed on Indeed here if you prefer: General Manager – Wonder (Indeed))

If one of these feels close, save the link and apply soon—management roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.