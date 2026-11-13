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Keno operator and Lottoland subsidiary KenoGo has secured a court win against Australia, forcing the country to delay the implementation of its online keno ban. The company rejected lawmakers’ claims that the ban seeks to protect players and argued that the true objective seems to be protecting pubs and clubs.

The Measure Has Been Delayed, for Now

Australia’s online keno ban was originally set to come into effect on January 1, prohibiting operators from offering such products. The prohibition would have only affected online keno and not land-based offerings.

However, keno operator KenoGo challenged the ban, questioning its constitutionality. While not everything has been smooth sailing for KenoGo, which previously failed a bid that would have allowed it to get hold of certain relevant documents, the company eventually convinced the Supreme Court to delay the implementation of the online keno ban.

As a result, operators will be able to continue offering online keno after January 1, at least for now. The measure will remain on hold until KenoGo’s constitutional challenge has concluded.

While the fate of online keno operators remains uncertain, this is still a noteworthy win for the sector, granting it a temporary reprieve.

KenoGo Says the Law Favors Clubs and Pubs

As for KenoGo’s challenge to the prohibition, the company argued against the distinction that treats online and land-based keno as different products. While Australian lawmakers argued that the prohibition of the game’s online version seeks to protect vulnerable customers from harm, KenoGo questioned whether that truly is the case.

KenoGo asserted that the fact that Australia’s ban targets online keno in particular is a measure to protect pubs and clubs from international competitors. The company added that if the Australian government’s plans were truly about protecting players, lawmakers should have also banned the game’s quick version, which is also available in-person.

Australia argued that land-based and online keno are different products and rejected the notion that the ban’s objective is to protect pubs. Despite that, KenoGo insisted that the real harm-causer is the fast-paced nature of keno and not whether the game takes place online or in-person.

KenoGo encouraged Australia to consider safer gaming measures, such as time and spending limits and self-exclusion, if its goal is really to protect players.

If KenoGo’s challenge ends up failing and the online keno ban comes into effect, it is expected to have a noticeable negative financial effect on several companies, including The Lottery Corporation, which recognized a substantial impact, as well as Annexio Australia and Lottoland.