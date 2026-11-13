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The Mega Millions jackpot recently exceeded the half-a-billion-dollar mark and continued its climb. With the Tuesday drawing being another one without a jackpot win, the top prize has now hit $555 million ahead of tonight’s drawing.

The Jackpot Survived, But a Texan Still Won Big

The most recent Mega Millions drawing took place on Tuesday, November 10, providing players with the chance to win a jackpot of $525 million ($224.2 million in case a hypothetical winner had picked the one-time lump sum payment).

However, a fourth jackpot win for 2026 did not materialize since no one was lucky enough to match all six winning numbers. For reference, the winning numbers drawn on November 10 were 2, 18, 25, 30, and 65, plus the gold Mega Ball 22.

While no one won the top prize, one player in Texas came really close to winning after matching all five numbers and missing only the Mega Ball. As a result, the player has won a Match 5 prize and, thanks to the ticket’s 3x multiplier, will take home $3 million.

In addition to that, three players have matched four white numbers plus the Mega Ball, winning tier-three prizes. Two of these players won $20,000 each (2x multiplier), while the remaining one took home $50,000 (5x multiplier).

The Fourth Jackpot of 2026 Has Yet to Come

With no jackpot winners emerging, the Mega Millions top prize has continued to grow. As mentioned, current estimates put the jackpot at $555 million. The estimated cash value of the jackpot, on the other hand, is $235.2 million.

It should be noted that it has been a while since a Mega Millions jackpot has landed. In 2026, there have been three such wins so far, with the most recent one happening in July when a lucky Floridian won a prize worth $803 million. This was notably the tenth largest jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions game.

The other two jackpot wins of 2026 include the March 17 prize of $60 million (Ohio) and the March 10 prize of $536 million (Illinois).

In other news, the Powerball jackpot was just won in New Jersey, where a lucky ticket holder won a life-changing payout of $847 million.