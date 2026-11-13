Gaming provider NetEnt has launched Mexican Standoff, a new slot game that celebrates lucha libre and provides players with the chance to take part in the action. The game features four distinct luchadores, four cans of caffeinated drinks, and special Position Based features that spice up the gameplay.

Mexican Standoff Metrics

Rows: 6

Reels: 6

Paylines: Collected Pay

RTP: 96.05%

Volatility: High

Min/max bet: 0.20/60

Max win: 15,000x

This Isn’t a Fight… It’s a Mexican Standoff!

NetEnt’s Mexican Standoff is a game that fully embraces its unique theme and transports players to a bombastic world of Mexican fighting. The game features four distinct luchadores called El Fuego, El Loco, El Rayo, and El Tigre. Boasting different styles and approaches to fighting, these four characters contribute to the game’s atmosphere.

The 6×6 grid is designed to look like a fighting ring where four fighters are always present. The luchadores are integral to the Collected Pay mechanic and collect any nearby symbols that match their own color, determining how much players win. This is represented by the luchadores physically walking to each adjacent symbol and collecting it.

If two luchadores end up on adjacent squares, a Position Based feature kicks off, initiating an interaction between the two. At random, the fighters might choose to clash or team up, which can change their location, allow them to collect other symbols, or even have one throw the other one out. Additional Position Based features include Corner Jump and Edge Rush, which also affect how the fighters move.

Then, the Avalanche feature ensures that all winning symbols are removed from the grid and replaced with new ones, enabling longer excitement and multiple wins per spin.

Each grid that luchadores step on while collecting their favorite drinks has its multiplier increased by 2x to a maximum of 4,096x. The multipliers remain around for the duration of the avalanche sequence, enabling some huge wins.

The Crowd Roars as the Hype Meter Fills Up

Adding to the excitement and anticipation, a Hype Meter next to the play area fills up with every collected symbol. Once full, the meter will store one activation. After the spin and all avalanches end, the Hype Meter will automatically use up its charge to remove all symbols and trigger a new avalanche. The meter can hold multiple activations.

Additionally, when a spin starts, the Random Multiplier feature may trigger at random and increase the multiplier of a random number of squares. The Random Multiplier feature is guaranteed to happen during respins triggered by the Hype Meter feature.

NetEnt’s new title is a truly feature-packed experience as it also offers four special features that luchadores can pick up and activate – Grid Cleaner, Symbol Converter, and a small and big Multiplier Doubler.

The Grid Cleaner is represented by a murder robot that sucks up symbols at a 90-degree angle, triggering an avalanche. The Symbol Converter, on the other hand, is a car battery symbol that can convert symbols to match the color of the luchador that collected it.

As their names suggest, the small and big Multiplier Doublers double the values of multipliers. The small one only affects a 3×3 area, while the big one enhances the entire grid.

Free Spins Take the Action to the Extreme

Three Bonus symbols initiate the game’s bonus round, which keeps all multipliers and awards 5 free spins. The multipliers persist for the duration of the round, enabling some supercharged wins. Additional Bonus symbols landed during the feature add an additional spin, allowing the fun to continue.

Also, if the grid expands during the bonus, it remains that way until all spins end. The grid can expand to 8×8 via the Hype Meter feature.

If one of the Bonus symbols that triggered the feature was a Super Bonus symbol, Super Free Spins starts instead. This enhanced version guarantees that the Random Multiplier feature will trigger at least once every spin.

Players can also use the Elevate feature to buy Free Spins, Super Free Spins, increase their chance of triggering Free Spins, or guarantee board-wide multipliers of 16x or 128x.

In other news, NetEnt recently launched Nunchucks, a dynamic slot in which a group of nuns fight off the Chinese mafia.