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According to a new study from the Australian National University (ANU), around one in six Australian adults exhibit signs of risky gambling.

What Did the Study Find?

Eloquently named Gambling in Australia 2026, the report is based on seven waves of ANUPoll data collected between 2019 and 2026. The most recent survey was conducted in March 2026, involving 3,482 adults, with the data weighted to reflect Australian population benchmarks.

Overall gambling participation has remained relatively stable at around 60% since 2023. However, approximately 17% of Australian adults report at least one indicator of gambling-related harm. Online gambling has become the dominant mode of participation, with 35% of adults gambling online at least half the time.

Sports and race betting are particularly concentrated online, with 90% of sports bettors and 71% of race bettors placing their bets online. Of particular concern is the increasing prevalence of online gambling on products that are illegal to offer in Australia.

Between 2024 and 2026, the proportion of casino table game players gambling online rose substantially, from 5% to 22%. Over the same period, the proportion of poker machine players gambling online nearly doubled, increasing from 7% to 13%.

Interestingly, the study’s data can be linked to another study earlier this year which showed that over 3.3 million Australians (about 12.5% of Australia’s population) experience some form of gambling-related harm.

Associate Professor Aino Suomi noted that although fewer Australians are gambling than a decade ago, this has not resulted in a corresponding decline in gambling-related problems. The professor observed that while participation rates appear to have stabilized, levels of gambling-related risk remain concerning. She emphasized the need to shift the focus from how many people gamble to how they gamble and who is most affected.

Suomi highlighted the growing concern that, despite online casino games and poker machines being illegal to offer in Australia, Australians are increasingly accessing these products online. The professor also noted that this raises important questions about the reach and effectiveness of existing consumer protections.

The findings also point to wider implications for families and households. Couples with children reported the highest rates of online gambling. At the same time, 5% of Australian adults said they had experienced negative effects as a result of someone else’s gambling in the past year.

Suomi also emphasized that the growing accessibility of gambling within the home, at any time of day, raises concerns about its impact on families, particularly children who may be exposed to gambling and its consequences as part of everyday life.

With so much of Australia’s population gambling and exhibiting risky behavior while doing so, it shouldn’t be a surprise that there have been many voices calling for change. Last month, for example, more than 30 Australian politicians, community groups and gambling reform advocates supported the Northern Territory Member of the Legislative Assembly Justine Davis and her proposed Gambling Reform Bill, which aims to strengthen protections against gambling harm.