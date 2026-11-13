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Wazdan has expanded its reach in Latin America through a new partnership with Betmaster.pe in Peru. The collaboration will see the supplier further boost its local and regional footprint while also strengthening its position in Peru.

Wazdan Teams Up with Leading White Label Firm to Push More Titles in Peru

There, the operator, Betmaster.pe, already has access to 10 Wazdan releases with more to follow. Among the games featured by the operator are: Sun of Fortune, Mighty Wild: Panther Grand Diamond Edition, 25 Coins and Mighty Crown: Empire of Gold.

The partnership is possible through a tie-up with Torrero, an all-in-one source for white-label casino, sportsbook solutions and B2B aggregation, allowing Wazdan to quickly scale its reach.

Wazdan’s Izabela Slodkowska-Popiel, Head of Account Management for North and Latin America, commented on the latest tie-up with the operator and added:

“Peru remains a vital market for us as we continue to strengthen our brand positioning across Latin America, and partnering with Torrero gives us a valuable opportunity to further develop our presence in the region. We are pleased to introduce a carefully selected pool of titles through Betmaster.pe, and look forward to building a strong relationship with the team and exploring the opportunities ahead.”

Torrero Chief Gaming Officer, Aleksei Tolstov, has welcomed the opportunity to see Wazdan’s games incorporated into the platform and further diversify the experiences available to players at Betmaster.pe.

“We are pleased to introduce a carefully selected pool of titles through Betmaster.pe, and look forward to building a strong relationship with the team and exploring the opportunities ahead,” Tolstov added.