Problem Gambling Counsellor Argues Young Boys and Men Suffer from Gambling

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April Laithwaite, a certified problem gambling counsellor with CMHA Thames Valley Addiction & Mental Health Services, spoke to CBC.ca, discussing the toll that gambling has been taking on young men and boys, aged 13 to 24.

Problem Gambling Counsellor Speaks about How Youth Are Getting Hooked on Gambling

Laithwaite has been increasingly working with this particular age group, who have been reaching out for help most often. Speaking to CBC’s London Morning, Laithwaite explained:

“Our male youth, mostly, are creating these online accounts and using online gambling. It’s quick. It’s easy. It can be relationship-building with their peers or their sports team.” April Laithwaite, CMHA Thames Valley Addiction & Mental Health Services counsellor

This comes at a time of increased exposure to gambling, with high schoolers citing that they have been seeing gambling-related content every day – whether advertisements or something else.

Laithwaite has noted that many youth are falling on what she described as the “further side of the continuum of addiction,” and watch sports without holding any interest in them.

“They’re making sports bets on teams that there’s no value or interest in, just because that’s the only thing to bet on,” Laithwaite noted. In the meantime, the CMHA’s counsellors have been resorting to proactive measures, addressing gambling preemptively by visiting students as young as fifth grade to discuss gambling.

Early Intervention, Consistent Outreach Matter

In the tenth grade, counsellors will start talking to children more explicitly about gambling addiction and what it carries, Laithwaite added, explaining:

“They’re able to talk to them about gambling, sports betting and all of those things that might start as recreational and fun, but for some, can be problematic.” April Laithwaite, CMHA Thames Valley Addiction & Mental Health Services counsellor

Laithwaite also urges parents to address the topic with their children, urging them to keep a vigilant eye on their kids and keep in mind that addiction is progressive. It gets worse over time, she notes, and early intervention is key to successfully addressing it.