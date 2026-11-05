Ride Fast and Win Big in BGaming’s Formula 10,000x

BGaming has unveiled Formula 10,000x, a new slot game inspired by the world of professional motorsports. Designed to appeal to fans of fast speeds and high volatility, this new game offers some intense racing action with five-figure multipliers on the line.

Formula 10,000x Metrics

Rows: 3

Reels: 5

Paylines: 10

RTP: 96.10%

Volatility: Very High

Min/max bet: 0.10/24

Max win: 10,490x

A Slot Designed for Fans of Motorsports

BGaming’s Formula 10,000x has a clear visual identity. Inspired by professional motorsports, this new title has a sleek and polished aesthetic, reflecting the sentiments of events such as Formula 1.

The low-paying symbols are represented by stylized letters in a font common for racing events. Higher-paying symbols include racing helmets, cars, and drivers. With 10 paylines to hit and big wins to score, this game ensures a high-volatility action that thrill-seekers are going to love.

The new release is a rather simplistic, straight-to-the-point game that doesn’t waste time distracting players with multiple side mechanics. What sets Formula 10,000x apart from other slot games, however, is its crash-style bonus round. In order to trigger it, players must first secure between 3 and 5 Scatter symbols (represented by checkered racing flags).

Pick Your Driver and Race to the Finish

Designed to break the mould of traditional free spins rounds, Formula 10,000x’s Bonus Round starts by allowing players to choose between five racers, bringing an additional layer of personalization to the experience.

After players have made their selection, the five racers start their vehicles and begin racing in earnest. The further a car goes, the higher the multiplier it gets. The cars finish at random times, adding a “crash” element to the experience. After all cars have finished racing, players receive a payout depending on how far the car they backed went.

The Bonus round’s maximum possible multiplier depends on the number of Scatter symbols players have used to activate it. Three symbols set the reward ceiling at 999x, four at 2,997x, and five at 9,990x.

The luckiest of players can win up to 10,490x their bet.

Formula 10,000x launched on November 5 as part of BGaming’s ambitious November pipeline. At the same time, the company recently released a traditional fruit-themed slot called Wild Cash Gold and a supercharged modern slot, Hot Rocket Mega Potz.