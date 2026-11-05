Pragmatic Play Celebrates Classic Casino Gaming in Super Golden Spins

Pragmatic Play has launched Super Golden Spins, a new game that celebrates the classic slot machines players usually associate with casinos. While the new title keeps the basics of traditional slots, its crisp graphics and exciting bonus round add a breath of modernity, making Super Golden Spins suitable for both traditional slot enthusiasts and digital slot enthusiasts.

Super Golden Spins Metrics

Rows: 3

Reels: 3

Paylines: 9

RTP: 96.55%

Volatility: Low

Min/max bet: 0.10/250

Max win: 2,700x

A Retro Slot for Fans of the Classics

As mentioned, Pragmatic Play’s Super Golden Spins is all about the retro spins. Inspired by traditional stepper slots, this title features many classic symbols, such as timeless sevens, bars, and gemstones.

A complex paytable determines how much winning combinations pay, once again giving a shoutout to old-timey machines. Certain three-symbol combinations across the nine paylines can award players instant wins of up to 700x.

With a low volatility, a generous RTP of 96.55%, and a max win of 2,700x, Super Golden Spins is a pleasant experience that ditches overcharged visuals and bloated mechanics in favor of a sleek, straight-to-the-point design that alludes to simpler times.

Two Wheels of Fortune Allow Players to Win Big Prizes

While Super Golden Spins is a game that seeks to emulate older machines, it nevertheless leverages modern technology to sneak in a modern bonus round. The bonus round ultimately addresses the elephant in the room, which is the two wheels of fortune standing behind the grid. Once three Scatter symbols land, these wheels quite literally take the spotlight.

As the game hides the 3×3 grid, all the focus shifts to the wheels. Players are then tasked with spinning both of them simultaneously.

The wheels’ possible prizes include cash values of up to 100x and multipliers of up to 27x. The bonus round’s prize depends on the outcome of the two wheels. If one of each type of prize is awarded, the multiplier is applied to the money value before the result is paid. In case both wins land on multipliers, the two multipliers multiply each other and, after that, multiply the total bet, enabling a prize of up to 2,700x.

The launch of Super Golden Spins comes shortly after Pragmatic Play expanded its agreement with Rank Group, supplying the casino operator with Smart Studio-powered live casino games.

At the same time, Pragmatic Play continues to release new slots at a regular pace, with some of the provider’s newest games including Sweet Loot, Rat Royale, and Sweet Bonanza POP.