Texas Lottery Makes Houston Player $5M Richer

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The Texas Lottery announced that a ticket worth $5 million has been sold in Houston. While this is a historic moment, the winner preferred not to have their name known.

Someone Just Won a Staggering $5 Million

According to the announcement, a scratch-off ticket worth $5 million was claimed in Houston. The lottery clarified that the winning ticket is part of the $5 Million Titanium Black scratch game, which, as its title suggests, features top prizes of $5 million.

As it turns out, the winning $5 Million Titanium Black scratcher was sold at Super K located on San Felipe Street in Houston. The store may be eligible to receive a $10,000 incentive bonus for selling the winning ticket through the lottery’s Retailer Bonus Program.

According to Texas Lottery officials, the lucky winner has come forward to claim their winnings. The player, however, preferred to remain anonymous.

For reference, $5 Million Titanium Black tickets cost $100. The minimum prize available in the game is $150, meaning that there are no break-evens. Lottery data shows that the chances of winning any prize are 1 in 4.

As mentioned, the game’s top prize is $5 million. At launch, the game featured four such prizes. Now, only two of those remain up for grabs.

Two Major Lotto Texas Jackpots Happened Recently

This isn’t the only big recent payout in Texas. A month and a half ago, a lucky player in the Lone Star State won the Lotto Texas jackpot. At the time, the game’s prize stood at a jaw-dropping $7.5 million.

Before that, a lucky resident of Lake Jackson came forward to receive a Texas Lotto prize of $26.75 million. The player chose to receive their winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment and took home $14,303,717.61 before taxes.