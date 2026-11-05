University of Nebraska Study Says Online Gambling Reduces Household Savings

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Research led by Justin Balthrop, an assistant professor of finance at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, found that legalizing online sports betting may lead households to reduce their savings and investments.

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Conducted the Study

The findings were recently published in the Journal of Financial Economics in a paper titled “Gambling Away Stability: Sports Betting’s Impact on Vulnerable Households.” Using financial transaction data from almost 184,000 US households, the study examined how the legalization of online sports betting across 26 states affected household investment decisions, spending patterns, and debt management.

Balthrop offers a distinctive perspective on the research because he has a background in quantitative investment management. He worked in the field for nearly two decades before transitioning to academia. He is also an experienced sports bettor, and according to him, this combination of professional and personal experience provides valuable insight into what distinguishes sports betting from other forms of gambling.

Here Are Some Key Findings from the Study

Balthrop noted that sports betting can create a false sense of expertise, leading individuals to believe they have a greater ability to predict outcomes than they actually do. He explained that devoted fans may assume their in-depth knowledge of their favorite teams gives them an edge in betting. However, familiarity with a sport does not necessarily translate into the ability to consistently outperform betting markets.

Another key finding was that households with limited savings experienced the most significant financial repercussions. The research also revealed that frequent sports bettors generally had lower incomes, fewer investments, and higher credit card debt compared with occasional bettors and those who did not participate in sports betting.

Balthrop emphasized that financial vulnerability is not exclusive to lower-income households. Even individuals with high earnings may face similar financial risks if most of their income is already committed to covering expenses. The study described such households as “budgetarily constrained,” highlighting that financial vulnerability depends not only on how much people earn but also on how much disposable income they have remaining after meeting their financial obligations.

Balthrop hopes the findings will help guide policymakers as they consider the tax revenues generated by legalized sports betting alongside its potential long-term social and economic consequences. He clarified that his goal is not to eliminate sports betting but to encourage the introduction of safeguards to better protect consumers.

In other news from Nebraska, the state remains without online gambling as voters recently rejected proposals to have mobile sports betting legalized.