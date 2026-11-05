France’s Gambling Sector Continues to Struggle with Channelization

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AI market analytics platform Blask released a new report on the French gambling sector, revealing that most consumers continue to engage with offshore operators. Combined with the relative stagnation in the nation’s regulated industry, the data may point to a need for new reforms. In the meantime, authorities continue their efforts against unlicensed gambling operators.

iGaming in France Remains Limited to Offshore Platforms

Blask’s data shows that online searches for offshore iGaming brands accounted for 83.9% of online gambling searches in France between 29 September and 12 October, up from 67.5% between 7 September and 20 September. Curiously, regulated gambling operators did not benefit from a similar increase in popularity, and France’s licensed sector remained relatively stagnant.

French regulations notably do not permit online casino games, meaning all such traffic goes toward unregulated offshore operators. Aside from physical casinos, France allows online sports betting, online horse racing bets, and online poker games. The Autorité nationale des jeux (ANJ), the nation’s gambling regulator, regularly takes measures against offshore operators, collaborating with internet service providers to block offending platforms.

Despite the government’s efforts, Blask’s data showed that nine out of the ten most popular operators in France were offshore. The two most popular brands were gtBet and Leon. Together, these operators accounted for the vast majority of online gambling searches in the country. Betclic was the only licensed operator on Blask’s list, ranking 8th.

Authorities Are Taking Measures to Prevent Illegal Gambling

This autumn surge in iGaming searches did little for France’s regulated industry, adding to the sector’s troubles. Operator revenues rose only 0.5% year-on-year in the first half of the year, reflecting slowing growth. While online sports wagering performed well thanks to the World Cup boost, the sector continues to face rising pressure from offshore competitors.

French authorities have done what they can to combat the spread of illegal gambling. Last year, law enforcement cracked down on one of the largest online gambling rings in the country’s history, dismantling a criminal enterprise exclusively focused on online gambling that made an estimated $1.2 billion. The network even had a YouTube channel with 900,000 subscribers.

France also recently targeted prediction markets. ANJ ordered internet service providers to block access to Polymarket specifically, adding that advertising the platform’s services is a criminal offense that carries a fine of up to $114,000. Other European jurisdictions such as Germany, Italy, and Spain issued similar restrictions. However, recent data show that French users are increasingly turning to offshore platforms.