TRUEiGTECH Introduces Sweeps 2.0 For Restricted Global Markets

Image Source: TRUEiGtech

TRUEiGTECH, a leading iGaming technology provider, announced its Sweeps 2.0 services, a suite of modular software engines built for operators targeting restricted US markets. The offering enables brands to launch card trading, mystery unboxing, and player retention ecosystems, with zero revenue share and full source code ownership.

Designed for operators seeking greater control over their technology and commercial models, the platform supports market coverage across 49 states, subject to applicable laws and product-specific eligibility. With configurable engagement mechanics, more than 10 prize categories, and features designed to encourage repeat participation, Sweeps 2.0 helps brands build differentiated player experiences beyond traditional sweepstakes casino software models.

As the US sweepstakes landscape evolves, operators are looking beyond conventional formats. Drawing on its experience in iGaming software development, TRUEiGTECH developed Sweeps 2.0 to help brands launch flexible, collectible-led and engagement-driven platforms that can operate independently or as part of a unified ecosystem.

Three Platform Models, One Modular Approach

1. Digital Packs & Card Ripping Software

Built for sports collectible brands, TCG publishers and crypto-gaming platforms, this engine brings the excitement of pack opening to digital audiences. Key capabilities include:

3D pack opening with custom rarity reveal animations

An integrated peer-to-peer marketplace for buying and selling cards

Automated operator royalty fees of 2.5% to 5% on all secondary trades

Automatic bonus Sweeps Coins (SC) awarded on pack purchases

2. Bespoke Mystery Box & Unboxing Platform

Designed for media brands, lifestyle networks and high-volume e-commerce operators, this platform pairs transparency with operational efficiency. Key capabilities include:

Provably fair prize odds with real-time margin protection

Automated drop-shipping for physical products and digital gift cards

Instant player options to ship an item, swap it for wallet balance or enter prize draws

Standard e-commerce MCC coding to support smoother social ad approvals

3. Social Gamification & Retention Engine

Aimed at operators focused on high daily active users (DAU), viral referrals and low churn, this engine turns one-time visitors into long-term communities. Key capabilities include:

Daily login streaks, mission ladders and dynamic quest challenges

Monthly battle passes, VIP tiers and cosmetic unlockables

Built-in player chat rooms, achievement badges and live leaderboards

Promotional sweepstakes entries unlocked through quest milestones

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Designed to Support Engagement and Commercial Performance

Sweeps 2.0 combines configurable platform mechanics with tools intended to support player engagement and monetization. The offering includes a reported 90% return-to-player (RTP) configuration, alongside features designed to encourage repeat deposits and ongoing participation.

TRUEiGTECH also reports the potential to increase deposits by up to 40% through its engagement-led approach. Actual outcomes will depend on the operator’s baseline performance, player mix, promotional strategy, and implementation.

With more than 10 prize categories, operators can build varied experiences around their target audiences and business models rather than relying on a single engagement format.

Operators Choose TRUEiGTECH

TRUEiGTECH brings the same operator-focused approach to its wider technology portfolio, including prediction market software development, helping businesses explore specialized software solutions across multiple gaming verticals. Every Sweeps 2.0 deployment is designed around operator control and long-term profitability:

Turnkey launch : a faster route from concept to live platform

: a faster route from concept to live platform Zero revenue share: operators keep what they potentially earn

operators keep what they potentially earn Full source code ownership: no vendor lock-in and complete freedom to scale and customize

no vendor lock-in and complete freedom to scale and customize Modular architecture: start with one engine and add others as the business grows

“Operators in restricted US markets need more than a reskinned sweepstakes casino. They need platforms that engage players, protect margins and give them real ownership of their technology. With Sweeps 2.0, we are giving brands the modular building blocks to launch faster and grow on their own terms,” said Raj Thomas, CEO, TRUEiGTECH.

About TRUEiGTECH

TRUEiGTECH is a technology partner for the global iGaming industry, delivering software and services across sweepstakes, sportsbook, casino software, casino games, game aggregation, lottery, predictions and retail kiosk solutions. With deep domain expertise and a focus on compliant, scalable and operator-owned platforms, TRUEiGTECH helps brands launch and grow in regulated and restricted markets worldwide.