BC Game Brings Adult Content Creator Eva Elfie as Its Newest Ambassador

Image Source: BC Game

Popular content creator and online personality Eva Elfie has joined global crypto casino and sportsbook BC Game, with the influential online figure now assisting the brand in driving its core messages to new and existing audiences.

BC Game Introduces Video Gaming Brand Ambassador

Eva Elfie is branded as a figure known to audiences not just in online circles but also in electronic sports, recognized for her passionate involvement in bothDota 2 and Counter-Strike. Efie and BC Game will work together on digital content, promotional campaigns, and various appearances at both sports and esports events.

Chief Executive Officer Ali “Ako” Muhannedhas welcomed the new brand ambassador, nodding to her deep roots in competitive video gaming and how this translates into better engagement with audiences.

Commenting on the appointment, Ako said: “Eva has built an incredible relationship with the gaming and esports community through genuine passion and consistent content creation. At BC Game, we want to work with creators who understand how to entertain, connect with audiences in real time, and bring positive energy to our players. Her live streams are dynamic and engaging, making her a natural fit as we expand our footprint across esports and interactive entertainment.”

Elfie has cultivated a robust following over the years, with millions of followers across her social media channels. On Instagram alone, she has more than 4,800,000 followers as of October, and she has been a part of competitive gaming culture, attending and hosting events, the press release detailed.

Elfie Is Hardly Just about Esports

BC Game also hopes to leverage Elfie’s standing to pursue its own ambition, which is to blend esports, interactive media, and sports entertainment, creating an ecosystem in which esports betting is not the end.

Eva Elfie is also an adult actress who has been active since 2020, but BC Game has put the focus on her involvement in the esports angle. According to Wikipedia, Elfie wanted to contribute part of her OnlyFans funds to the Dota 2 TI12 tournament prize, but the winners declined. Elfie remains one of the best-recognized content creators on the adult video platform Pornhub.

This is not the only recent addition to the company’s ambassador team. Previously, BC Game announced the return of Colby Covington.