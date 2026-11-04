FanDuel Names Christian Genetski Permanent CEO

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FanDuel will permanently install Christian Genetski as its chief executive officer, ending his interim role of nearly six months. He is slated to take over the job officially on January 1, 2027.

FanDuel Yet to Confirm Genetski’s Permanent CEO Appointment

The appointment was reportedly communicated to staff at parent company Flutter Entertainment in an internal email from group chief executive Dan Taylor. Since taking the reins, Taylor has lauded Genetski’s work, citing his deep history in the development of FanDuel. He also said confirming the appointment would give leadership stability and allow the company to continue with its growth plans, as reported by Front Office Sports.

Genetski had taken over as interim CEO in May 2026 after Amy Howe, who had been running FanDuel since 2021, stepped down. Genetski was president of the company before his promotion, a position he took on in 2022. He joined FanDuel in 2015 and has also served as its chief commercial officer and chief legal officer.

His long career in the company has given him an in-depth knowledge of the company’s commercial operations, regulatory environment, partnerships and expansion strategy. He also played a big role in advancing the legalization of sports betting in the United States.

Neither Flutter nor FanDuel has confirmed the reported appointment so far. The announcement may coincide with the release of Flutter’s third-quarter financial results on November 4.

FanDuel Navigates Prediction Market Competition and VIP Program Scrutiny

The leadership appointment follows a series of challenges for Flutter impacting its US business and the wider betting industry.

Flutter’s shares have lost nearly 60% so far in 2026 but have rebounded more than 16% in the past month. The company has faced investor concerns over competition from prediction markets, and its US sportsbook operations have also come under pressure on performance.

As prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket gain traction, FanDuel has rolled out its own prediction market product. However, the service has already been hit by regulatory uncertainty. FanDuel suspended trading on sports, political, and novelty events for users in Utah last week after authorities brought criminal charges against Kalshi.

The company has also come under fire for its VIP customer program. Senator Richard Blumenthal and a group of other lawmakers have raised questions about practices used to lure high-value bettors. The uproar escalated after a video surfaced of baseball star Bryce Harper recording a Thanksgiving greeting for a FanDuel VIP customer.

The appointment comes amid a change in the parent company’s leadership. Taylortook over as group CEO of Flutter on October 1, replacing Peter Jackson, who stepped down after running the business.

Flutter announced Howe’s departure on 6 May 2026, along with the appointment of Genetski as her successor. The company stated at the time that the change was an opportunity for new leadership.

Howe was at the helm of FanDuel for five years and oversaw a major growth phase. Genetski was chosen to keep the company in its market position and to carry on its development.