KSA Says Endorphina Must End Partnerships with Offshore Gambling Sites

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The Kansspelautoriteit, the Dutch Gambling Authority (KSA), has issued a binding instruction to Endorphina Limited in Malta and Endorphina Ltd. in Cyprus, ordering the supplier to cut its partnerships with unlicensed gambling websites that can also be accessed from the Netherlands.

The issue stems from the fact that the regulator has identified instances where Endorphina’s online casino games are available to websites that are not licensed under the KSA, but still continue to target residents in the country, and have not limited player access.

Endorphina’s Online Casino Games Must Go Dark from Certain Websites, KSA Says

The KSA has two weeks to comply with the measure starting on Monday, November 2. There are no immediate enforcement or punitive actions taken against Endorphina to any degree, with the regulator seeking to enact compliance through its instruction.

According to the regulator, it is well within its rights to insist that this measure is carried out, arguing that licensed suppliers as well as operators in the country – and their intermediaries – may not also partner with gambling websites that are not licensed in the Netherlands and are accessible to players locally.

The KSA specifically noted that inspectors from the regulators were able to access Endorphina games at such unregulated websites between January 12 and February 19, 2026. There were a total of 15 instances with specific games by the supplier named, including Fortune Snake, Bad Santa, Hell Hot 100, Royal X-Mass, and others.

According to the regulator, at least 28 websites that are not currently licensed in the country were accessed this way. The KSA said that there were no attempts by the websites to block access for these operators. Endorphina has received the instruction and also argued that the regulator’s premise may not be entirely correct.

Endorphina argued that the regulator may not be properly establishing what games were offered by said offshore operators, explaining that it operated the Malta and Cyprus entities to specifically serve different markets. However, the regulator has pushed back against this claim, arguing that it was irrelevant for the purposes of the instruction.

Endorphina Says It Misses Information about Actions Taken by Regulator

Endorphina insisted that there was no evidence that there were intentionally supplied games to illegal providers in the Netherlands. The supplier also argued that it has not received information from the regulator’s investigation of third-party misuse of its content.

However, going after a prominent and respected supplier that operates in regulated markets indicates that the Dutch government is looking for more levers to exercise pressure on companies that may influence illegal websites as one of its strategies.

The Netherlands is not the only jurisdiction to take a similar approach, with Sweden explicitly implementing rules a few years ago to hold suppliers responsible. As Endorphina notes, however, local interpretation of these measures still creates confusion and puts businesses in a difficult position.