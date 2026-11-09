💰 Pre-made Thanksgiving dinners from the Kenyon Inn

Want to skip cooking this Thanksgiving? The Kenyon Inn is offering pre-made, take-out Thanksgiving meal packages.

Order forms are available at the Kenyon Inn front desk, and you can call 740-427-2202 with any questions. Meals are cold packed and can be picked up the day before or the day of Thanksgiving. Note: no cancelations are accepted.

Menu options:

One Meat, One Potato (turkey or ham; sweet mashed or regular mashed potato, plus sides)

2–4 people: $75.99

4–8 people: $135.95

8–12 people: $199.95

All Included (turkey, ham, both potatoes, and all sides)

2–4 people: $115.95

4–8 people: $219.95

8–12 people: $310.95

Pies (sold separately): apple or pumpkin $15, chocolate cream $10.

Visit the Kenyon Inn to see full package details and customize by food items and number of diners.