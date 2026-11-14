Galveston’s transport scene is busy right now, from port work to local routes and aviation. Here are several solid openings if you like working with big machines and staying on the move.

Employer: TEXAS INTERNATIONAL TERMINALS

TEXAS INTERNATIONAL TERMINALS Location: Galveston, TX

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Work at a major Gulf Coast terminal keeping cranes, dozers, forklifts, loaders, trucks and more in top shape. This role is hands-on, outdoors, and key to keeping port operations running, with a big focus on safety and preventive maintenance.

Employer: AviHire (LIFT Academy)

(LIFT Academy) Location: Galveston, TX

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you have your FAA A&P license and want real-world aircraft maintenance experience. You’ll work on general aviation aircraft, doing inspections, repairs, and troubleshooting in a busy hangar and outdoor environment.

Employer: Triple-S Steel Holdings, Inc.

Location: 7701 Harborside Drive, Galveston, TX 77554

Type: Full-time, local route

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay; overtime available)

Home every night, daytime hours, and steady year-round work hauling flatbed loads in newer Peterbilt trucks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, holidays, and bonus/profit-sharing eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.