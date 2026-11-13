Galveston’s hospitality scene is busy year-round, and these roles show it—from a simple one-hour gig to full-time restaurant leadership with strong benefits.

Employer: Home reading teacher

Home reading teacher Location: Galveston, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Temporary

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Why it’s interesting: No experience needed—just sit for about an hour to get a 0 fade haircut for the stylist’s portfolio. Simple, short-term way to earn quick cash if you’re local and open to a fresh cut.

Employer: Landry’s Seafood Restaurants

Location: Galveston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $65,000 – $75,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Senior leadership role in an upscale/fine dining setting, with a clear path toward General Manager. Comes with structured training, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and monthly bonus potential, plus discounts on dining, hotels, and more.

Employer: Rainforest Cafe

Location: Galveston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role leading a high-energy, high-volume restaurant. You’ll focus on guest experience, team coaching, and managing costs, with training, career growth opportunities, benefits, PTO, and bonus potential through a well-known hospitality group.

If something here fits your goals—whether it’s a quick side gig or a step up in restaurant management—click through, read the full details, and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.