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Galveston
📢 Port of Galveston growth update and Dec. 8 open house
7 days ago
📢 Port of Galveston shares 2026 progress and open house invite
The Port of Galveston is wrapping up a big year and inviting the community to learn more.
This year, the port:
- Finished a $106 million expansion of the West Port Cargo Complex, adding nearly 30 acres of cargo space and a new berth for larger ships.
- Continued cruise growth, now with 4 cruise terminals serving almost 2 million passengers a year.
- Is planning a proposed fifth cruise terminal at Pier 14.
- Is preparing for the arrival of Battleship Texas at Pier 15, which could help create a new visitor-friendly waterfront area.
- Is supporting major projects on Pelican Island, including a $750 million shipbuilding investment by Davie Defense / Gulf Copper that’s expected to create 1,800 jobs, plus a proposed Power LNG facility for cleaner marine fuel.
You’re invited to the port’s annual open house on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 4–6 p.m. at Cruise Terminal 16 to hear more about these projects and future plans.
More Info: A Year of Growth and Gratitude: Looking Ahead to 2...
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