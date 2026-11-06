🍽️ Galveston Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Jobs Hiring Now

Galveston’s food and hospitality scene stays busy with tourists and locals year-round. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like working with people and food.

Employer: Wingstop

Wingstop Location: Galveston, TX

Pay: $10.00 – $11.50 per hour

Type: Part-time to full-time (15–40 hours/week, in-person)

Fast-paced kitchen role cooking wings and sides, keeping things clean, and following food safety rules. Great fit if you have 1+ year kitchen experience, can handle busy rushes, and are open to day and night shifts.

Employer: Phi Chi Zeta (medical fraternity)

(medical fraternity) Location: Galveston, TX

Pay: $3,000 per month

Type: In-person

Cook lunch and dinner for a medical fraternity, plan menus, shop with a provided card, and keep the kitchen clean and organized. Good for someone dependable who can work independently, handle diet needs (gluten-free, vegetarian, allergies), and likes steady, repeat guests. Food provided and paid time off included.

Employer: Landry’s

Location: Galveston, TX

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, overnight (around 11 PM – 7 AM)

Overnight front desk role that mixes guest service with basic night audit/accounting. You’ll check guests in and out, handle payments, answer questions, and keep reports and the lobby in good shape. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k), and employee discounts on dining, hotels, and more.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and start dates can sometimes be flexible.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.