🐶 Playful & Resilient Dogs Ready for Adoption in Galveston

Looking for a loyal new friend in Galveston? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Galveston Island Humane Society for a family to love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $99

Shelter: Galveston Island Humane Society

Phone: (409) 740-1919

Handsome Ren is a brindle American Pit Bull Terrier with a classic blocky head and a big-dog look. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with his new family.

If you’re looking for a strong, loyal companion, Ren could be your guy. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, whether he’s good with other pets or kids, and his current vetting status.

👉 Meet Ren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Galveston Island Humane Society

Phone: (409) 740-1919

Domino is a young, medium mixed-breed girl with a bright white coat and a big personality. She came to the shelter emaciated and covered in fleas, but with lots of care she’s now gaining healthy weight and feeling so much better.

Her caregivers describe her as a little pup with a big bark, a bright mind, and tons of personality. She’s already shown how resilient and smart she is, and she’s on her way to a brighter, healthier future.

Ask the shelter about her energy level, training needs, and how she does with other dogs or kids so you can see if she’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $99

Shelter: Galveston Island Humane Society

Phone: (409) 740-1919

Oogie Boogie is a brindle puppy with American Pit Bull Terrier and mixed-breed roots. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for all the fun (and work!) of raising a young pup—training, socializing, and lots of playtime.

If you’re hoping to shape a dog from the very start, Oogie Boogie could be a wonderful match. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, health status, and what kind of home they’re looking for for him.

👉 Meet Oogie Boogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Galveston, TX, consider visiting Galveston Island Humane Society or giving them a call at (409) 740-1919 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.