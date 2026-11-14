Families are invited to a holiday breakfast with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Chabolla Community Center. The event will be on Saturday, December 19, 2026 from 8:30 AM–11:00 AM at 600 Chabolla Ave in Galt. There will be breakfast and festive fun for all ages.

Tickets are on sale now, and this event often sells out, so neighbors are urged to reserve spots soon. You can register online or in person at the Parks and Recreation Office at 610 Chabolla Ave from Monday–Thursday, 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Galt