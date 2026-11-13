The City of Galt is redesigning its skate park and is asking neighbors to help choose a new name. Community members are invited to share name ideas that will help shape the park’s identity for years to come.

You can submit your suggested name online after reading the City’s park naming rules. The deadline to send in ideas is Friday, November 27, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Neighbors are encouraged to share this with friends, family, and other skate park fans so more people can take part.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Galt