The City of Galt is offering a STEM Robotics Program led by Mech Finix Labs at 610 Chabolla Ave. Classes start on January 9, 2027 and run on Saturdays. Kids ages 5–12 meet from 3:45 PM–4:45 PM, and ages 13–18 meet from 5:00 PM–6:00 PM. Students will build a first robotics project and learn how everyday tech works.

Each 4-week session has a program fee of $77.75 and a material fee of $159. The registration deadline is January 7, 2027. There is also a free STEM Robotics Open House on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 4:30 PM–6:00 PM at 610 Chabolla Ave in Galt. Neighbors can register online or call (209) 366-7180 with questions.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Galt