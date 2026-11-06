City of Galt recruiting new City Manager

The City of Galt is hiring a new City Manager in Galt, California. The city is looking for an experienced leader who is collaborative, people-focused, and strong in public service. The role includes leading city staff, working with the City Council, and helping guide the future of the community.

The city wants someone skilled in employee development, sound decision-making, financial and operational leadership, and economic and community development. The City Manager should also value community engagement and be responsive to residents. The application deadline is January 18, 2027. More details and the application are available online through the city’s job links.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Galt