Lane shifts on Simmerhorn Rd this Friday

Road work will take place on Simmerhorn Rd between Crystal Way and Carillion Blvd on Friday, November 6, 2026 from 7:00 AM–5:00 PM. Intermittent lane shifts will affect both eastbound and westbound traffic during this time.

Drivers should use caution and follow posted signs, as traffic patterns may change through the day. For questions or more information, you can call Galt Public Works at (209) 366-7260.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Galt