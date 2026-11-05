Holiday Market and parade on 4th and C Streets

A Holiday Market will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2026 from 4:00 PM–8:00 PM at 4th and C Streets in Galt. Neighbors can shop for unique gifts, handmade goods, and tasty treats from local vendors while supporting small businesses.

The market happens during Galt's Lighting of the Night event and sits right along the holiday parade route, making it a good place to watch the parade. For questions or more information, contact the Special Events Division at (209) 366-7165 or abarth@cityofgalt.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Galt