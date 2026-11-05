Holiday parade and market in Old Town Galt

There will be a holiday event in Old Town Galt on Saturday, December 5, 2026 along 4th Street. Neighbors can walk the Holiday Market, try food from local vendors, and watch the Lighting of the Night Parade.

The Holiday Market and food vendors will be open from 4:00 PM–8:00 PM. The Lighting of the Night Parade will start at 6:30 PM. Families and friends are welcome to come and enjoy the holiday lights and fun.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Galt