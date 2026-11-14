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Gallup
🏥 Gallup NM Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Dialysis & Therapy Roles
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring in Gallup, NM is steady, especially for kidney care and rehab. If you’re in nursing, tech, or therapy, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.
Registered Nurse – Dialysis
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Gallup, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This RN role focuses on chronic and acute kidney disease. You’ll run and adjust hemodialysis treatments, manage vascular access, give meds, document in the EHR, and teach patients and families about kidney care while working with an interdisciplinary team.
Travel Physical Therapy Assistant – $1,583/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Gallup, NM
- Type: Travel / 13-week assignment
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts
- Pay: $1,583 per week
Travel PTA role in rehab therapy starting 12/14/2026. You’ll work days, full-time hours, with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, and Day One health, dental, vision, and 401(k) plus housing options and CE/licensing reimbursement.
Dialysis Patient Care Technician
- Employer: U.S. Renal Care
- Location: Gallup, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work hands-on with dialysis patients: take vitals, start and stop treatments, monitor during dialysis, and draw blood samples under RN supervision. Role includes machine setup, cleaning, and safety checks, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match for full-time staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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