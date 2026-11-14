Healthcare hiring in Gallup, NM is steady, especially for kidney care and rehab. If you’re in nursing, tech, or therapy, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Alpha Home Health and Hospice Location: Gallup, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This RN role focuses on chronic and acute kidney disease. You’ll run and adjust hemodialysis treatments, manage vascular access, give meds, document in the EHR, and teach patients and families about kidney care while working with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Gallup, NM

Type: Travel / 13-week assignment

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Pay: $1,583 per week

Travel PTA role in rehab therapy starting 12/14/2026. You’ll work days, full-time hours, with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, and Day One health, dental, vision, and 401(k) plus housing options and CE/licensing reimbursement.

Employer: U.S. Renal Care

Location: Gallup, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work hands-on with dialysis patients: take vitals, start and stop treatments, monitor during dialysis, and draw blood samples under RN supervision. Role includes machine setup, cleaning, and safety checks, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match for full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.