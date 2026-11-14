Healthcare hiring around Galloway, NJ is steady right now, with options both in the hospital and out in the community. If you’re licensed in New Jersey and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AtlantiCare

AtlantiCare Location: Pomona, NJ (Mainland Campus)

Pomona, NJ (Mainland Campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Cardiac Cath and EP Labs, doing diagnostic X-rays and assisting with interventional heart procedures. Great fit if you’re a NJ-licensed radiologic technologist with 1–2 years of interventional cardiology experience and want a hospital role with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: AtlantiCare

AtlantiCare Location: Pomona, NJ (Mainland ED)

Pomona, NJ (Mainland ED) Type: Per diem

Salary: Not listed

Join the Mainland ER team and care for patients of all ages in a fast-paced setting. Ideal if you’re a NJ-licensed RN with some med-surg or ER experience, and want flexible per diem shifts plus access to AtlantiCare’s benefits like tuition reimbursement and wellness programs (based on eligibility).

Employer: Maya Home Care

Location: Galloway, NJ (clients across nearby areas)

(clients across nearby areas) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Provide personal care and companionship in clients’ homes with a boutique agency that offers flexible scheduling, bonuses, and a supportive team. You’ll need NJ CHHA certification, recent physical, immunizations, and to pass a background and drug check. Apply directly via their form: https://www.cognitoforms.com/mayahomecare1/mayahomecarecaregiverapplication

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.