Healthcare hiring around Galloway, NJ is steady, with options both in clinical settings and in-home care. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people (and pets!).

Employer: AtlantiCare

AtlantiCare Location: Galloway, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as an LPN in the OR as part of an interdisciplinary team, supporting patients before, during, and after surgery under RN/physician direction. Must be a NJ-licensed LPN with BLS; AtlantiCare offers a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, tuition help, and more).

Employer: My Best Friends Animal Hospital

Location: Galloway, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Hands-on role caring for dogs, cats, and other pets—feeding, walking, cleaning, bathing, and watching for signs of illness. Good fit if you love animals, can lift and move pets, and want employee discounts and some paid time off.

Employer: Griswold Home Care of Cape/Atlantic Counties

Location: Galloway, NJ

Type: Part-time / Per-diem style

Salary: From $18.25 per hour

Provide in-home care—companionship, light housekeeping, personal care, and safety checks—for adults who want to stay in their homes. Offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay, PPE, and access to $25 CHHA online training courses; ideal if you have caregiving experience and a driver’s license/car.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.